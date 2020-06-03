Sree Chitra’s staff quarters damaged as earth caves in

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A portion of a building of the staff quarters of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology ( SCTIMS) at Kumarapuram was damaged after a portion of the land caved in following heavy rain in the early hours of Tuesday. The residents of C-4 block were shifted to a nearby PG hostel with the help of fire and rescue team and police. The incident occurred around 2 am when the residents heard the sound of mud caving in. The scared residents suddenly came outside and informed the fire and rescue team. However, the residents are safe and no casualties were reported.

According to the residents, all the quarters located on Poonthi road are in pathetic condition due to lack of maintenance. The residents alleged that a major portion of the land behind the quarters has been illegally acquired by real estate and sand mafia and they used to excavate the soil. “The institute deducts money from our salary as rent for the quarters.

The situation of B and C quarters is dangerous and these buildings may collapse anytime. There were efforts on the part of the institute to sell a portion of land to private parties. But it did not succeed due to our opposition,” a resident said. According to Col. Vijayan Pillai, Construction Engineer of the buildings, the building is intact and only the earth caved in due to rain.

“The building has a life-span of 35 years. The buildings are strong and well-maintained. This incident was due to the caving in of land close to the building”, he said. Dr Asha Kishore, director, SCTIMST, said the land caved in due to the irresponsible act of the private landowner.