STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

District records highest spike of Covid-19

As many as 842 new patients were put under observation in the district on Wednesday. 

Published: 04th June 2020 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Testing Lab

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 14 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Wednesday, the highest number of cases reported in the district on a single day. Among them, 13 arrived from abroad while one patient came from Mumbai. A 48-year-old Malayinkeezhu native, a 48-year-old from Kadakampally, a 27-year-old Pallithura native, a 19-year-old from Thirupuram, a 40-year-old hailing from Vizhinjam, a 21-year-old from Kadinamkulam, a 34-year-old hailing from Perumathura, a 39-year-old native of Varkala, a 56-year-old from Murukkumpuzha, a 57-year-old Poovar native, a 72-year-old from Nedumangad, a 56-year-old Vallakadavu native, a 29-year-old from Neyyattinkara and a 21-year-old Kattayikkonam native are the patients. 

As many as 842 new patients were put under observation in the district on Wednesday. 
A total of 170 people are under hospital isolation now and 10,146 people are under home quarantine. On Wednesday, 39 people were newly admitted to hospital and 13 were discharged. As many as 321 samples were sent for testing and 289 results were negative. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp