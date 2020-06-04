District records highest spike of Covid-19

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 14 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the district on Wednesday, the highest number of cases reported in the district on a single day. Among them, 13 arrived from abroad while one patient came from Mumbai. A 48-year-old Malayinkeezhu native, a 48-year-old from Kadakampally, a 27-year-old Pallithura native, a 19-year-old from Thirupuram, a 40-year-old hailing from Vizhinjam, a 21-year-old from Kadinamkulam, a 34-year-old hailing from Perumathura, a 39-year-old native of Varkala, a 56-year-old from Murukkumpuzha, a 57-year-old Poovar native, a 72-year-old from Nedumangad, a 56-year-old Vallakadavu native, a 29-year-old from Neyyattinkara and a 21-year-old Kattayikkonam native are the patients.

As many as 842 new patients were put under observation in the district on Wednesday.

A total of 170 people are under hospital isolation now and 10,146 people are under home quarantine. On Wednesday, 39 people were newly admitted to hospital and 13 were discharged. As many as 321 samples were sent for testing and 289 results were negative.