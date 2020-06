By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to accord sanction to the Jal Jeevan Mission project to provide drinking water to all rural households. The project cost- Rs 22,720 crore- will be borne equally by the Central and state governments.

A total of 52.85 lakh connections will be given under the project. The Cabinet sanctioned Rs 880 crore for the project work. It will be implemented by local self-governments.