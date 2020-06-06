STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Class Challenge’: Edu dept invites more teachers to join ‘First Bell’

Buoyed by the overwhelming response to its virtual learning programme ‘First Bell’, the General Education Department has decided to expand it by bringing in more teachers. 

By Express News Service

With new teaching methodology and fresh style of interaction with students, several talented teachers, including Sai Swetha, have become quite popular through the programme.

Titled ‘Class Challenge’, the department has now invited applications from the teachers working in government and aided schools to join the programme. As the first step, interested teachers should send a video clip of a class session with a duration of 3 to 5 minutes to Whatsapp number 8547869946 or mail to classchallenge.dge@gmail.com. The teachers should also give their name, name of the school, class and subject. 

According to a senior officer of the general education department, the decision to invite more teachers was taken considering the limited number of teachers presently available. “The virtual class is a hit. In fact, it has become viral. As we have only limited resources, we need more teachers to take up the new kind of teaching. Many teachers have voluntarily come forward and hence, we initiated a ‘challenge’. This will also bring freshness to the new system of teaching,” the officer said.  The ‘First Bell’ programme to impart televised lessons through Victers channel was launched on June 1.

