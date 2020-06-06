Forest min distributes saplings grown by dept

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Forest Minister K Raju on Friday inaugurated the distribution and planting of saplings grown by the forest department on the occasion of World Environment Day. The minister inaugurated the event by handing over a sapling to Kudappanakunu ward councillor Anitha at the event held on the premises of Doordarshan Centre.The minister said that thrust must be given to biodiversity conservation and afforestation is the only solution for resolving many issues relating to the environment.

He said efforts should be taken to plant more saplings and also to protect the existing trees. As part of the Haritha Keralam project, the forest department has grown 57.7 lakh saplings for distribution across the state on World Environment Day.

The department is also planning to distribute free saplings to educational institutions, religious organisations, local bodies, youth organisations and media organisations till next month. As many as 47 lakh saplings would be distributed for free through local bodies.V K Prasanth, MLA, also took part in the event. On the occasion of World Environment Day, the forest department distributed and planted tree saplings across the state.