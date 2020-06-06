STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Probe confirms graft charges against TDB ex-member 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An investigation by the former Vigilance Tribunal Cherunniyoor P Sasidharan Nair has found that the corruption allegations against V S Jayakumar, former secretary of Travancore Devaswom Board, are true. The report submitted to the TDB on Friday said that the officer committed fraud to the tune of `1.81 crore in the purchase of utensils at Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple.

Jayakumar is the brother of Congress leader and former Devaswom Minister V S Sivakumar. The fraud to the tune of `1,81,89,490 was in the purchases during 2013-14 and 2014-15. “The investigation found that the fraud was committed when the temple had utensils more than what it needed. Fake bills were submitted to claim the amount,” the TDB said in a statement. 

Seven out of the eight charges against the officer were proved to be true in the probe. They included payment to contractors in violation of rules and illegal occupancy of the TDB Commissioner’s post though the latter was annulled by the High Court later.The probe officer has reported that the corruption allegation while Jayakumar served as administrative officer at Pampa during 2003-2004, could not be proved.

