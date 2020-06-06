Taurus Downtown hits another roadblock

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ambitious Taurus Downtown Trivandrum project, coming up at Phase III of Technopark, has faced a major setback with the Supreme Court (SC) ordering Taurus Investment Holdings Pvt Ltd, a US-based global realtor firm, to maintain status quo and not undertake reclamation or filling up of Veli-Akkulam wetland to facilitate construction of the project. The three-member bench, comprising Justice R F Nariman, Justice Navin Sinha and Justice B R Gavai, while considering the appeal filed by environmentalist Thomas Lawrence, observed that reclamation and destruction of wetland was in violation of Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2008 and the Centre’s Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017.

A 3D image of the Taurus Downtown Trivandrum project

The Rs 1,500-crore project is the state government’s most ambitious real estate project. The IT park had obtained a government order for converting 19.75 acres of wetland, which also houses a pond, for expanding Technopark. Ever since the announcement of the project, environmentalists have come forward demanding action against the alleged mass destruction of wetland and filling of a 10-acre pond under the guise of development in Technopark.

‘Discussions rife to convert another 63 acres for project’

Thomas Lawrence said the SC was convinced and issued the ruling. “Wetland reclamation is illegal. The order issued by the government clearly states that the 19.75 acres, where the project is coming up, is wetland. There is a High Court ruling strictly restricting even the conversion of paddy land for development purposes,” said Thomas Lawrence. He said discussions were rife to convert another 63 acres of wetland that is attached to this project site. The project is expected to change the landscape of the state’s biggest IT park and bring in more investors and generate job opportunities. Key features of the project include a two million sqft office space, a 850,000 sqft mall, multiplex, 210 key hotels, 320 residents and a non-SEZ office space.

The spokesperson of Taurus Investment Holdings Private Ltd said they were yet to receive a copy of the SC order.“We will respond to the notice after we receive the details. Taurus has always complied with all legal and administrative instructions and will continue to do so. We will work with Technopark and the Government of Kerala, who are the primary respondents in the matter, to resolve this using all available courses of legal action at the earliest,” said the spokesperson.

Residents bearing the brunt of development

Rampant encroachment of Akkulam-Veli wetland have been causing floods in the areas surrounding the project site. The incessant rain, which lashed the state capital in the past few weeks, has inundated many low-lying areas surrounding Technopark. “Houses within the four-kilometre radius of Technopark are waterlogged. It took three days for flood water to recede. This is happening because of the mass destruction of wetland happening in the name of development. This has to stop,” said Attipra ward councillor Sunil Chandran. Sanjeev S J of Environment Protection and Research Council said that encroachment and conversion of wetlands is becoming a serious concern. “None of the authorities here are ready to listen to our pleas. We knocked on all doors before going to the SC. Kerala witnessed the worst flood in the past two years. However, it seems like authorities here haven’t learnt a thing,” said Sanjeev.