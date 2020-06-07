Deceased priest’s route map released

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three route maps of Covid-19 positive cases were released by the district administration on Saturday. The route maps are those of deceased Fr K G Varghese, one of the remand prisoners who tested positive for Covid while in prison and the Anad native who threw up while drinking with his friends and later tested positive. A lapse from the part of authorities is clear when it comes to the route map of Fr K G Varghese who was referred from Peroorkada Model Hospital on May 23 with fever to Government Medical College.

However, no test was done on the day and the patient returned to Peroorkada hospital to continue his treatment for injuries he attained in a road accident. His swab collection was done only a week later when he was brought back to Medical College hospital again with fever on May 31.

All medical staff at the Government Medical College and Peroorkada Model Hospital were quarantined after the patient tested positive. Some swab test results of the staff of Peroorkada Model Hospital returned negative as on Saturday. According to the route map, the patient had come in contact with many people even in the casualty wing of both the hospitals. “The results of close to 35 staff here at Peroorkada hospital is negative. We are awaiting the results of the health workers in Government Medical College,” said an official. In Government Medical College, 26 health workers are under quarantine.

Two prisoners from Neyyattinkara sub-jail had tested positive last week. While one route map was published soon after, the second patient’s route map took longer because of difficulties in collecting information. The staff at the Neyyattinkara sub jail, Venjaramoodu police station and inmates of the prison were all quarantined when the patient tested positive.

The route map of the patient does not reveal much about his travels before the day he tested positive. Same is the case with the route map of the patient from Anad. The route map starts from the day before the patient tested positive. The patient has also revealed a history of consuming liquor from Tamil Nadu.