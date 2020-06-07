E-car: Anert inks pact with govt

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has initiated an e-mobility scheme which provides electric cars in place of petrol and diesel cars for government institutions. The Agency for Non-conventional Energy and Rural Technology (ANERT) director Amit Meena signed the online contract for the scheme with Sourabh Kumar, the MD of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd under the Union power ministry. The move follows the state’s policy to bring down pollution and also reduce the number of government-run petrol and diesel cars.

The state government had ordered that only electric cars under the e-mobility scheme should be taken on a rental basis, instead of going for brand new conventional fuel cars. An exhibition of electric cars and an awareness camp were held at the Secretariat. On a single charging, electric cars can travel anywhere between 120 km and 450 km. The cars that are available on contract for five to eight years are brand new ones, at the rate of `22,500 to `50, 000 per month.