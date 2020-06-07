STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Entertain online complaints: DGP to police stations

Police stations should entertain online complaints in the wake of the rise in Covid-19 positive cases, said state police chief Loknath Behera in a statement.

Published: 07th June 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police stations should entertain online complaints in the wake of the rise in Covid-19 positive cases, said state police chief Loknath Behera in a statement. He said police officers should give priority to the complaints filed through the digital medium. They should inform the status of the complaints to the complainants through the digital medium as well.  

“The police will help the district administration in providing transportation facilities for the passengers who arrived at railway stations in the state for reaching their homes. Earlier, there were complaints that the passengers did not get any transportation facilities from the stations amid the pandemic. The police will also help passengers to avoid the long waiting ques for vehicles at railway stations and airports,”  Behera said. 

