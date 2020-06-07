School teacher found dead in canal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 45-year-old school teacher was found dead in a canal near Palode on Saturday morning. The deceased is G Binukumar who taught at the Government UP school at Vithura.

A resident of Nandiyodu, Binukumar was one of the teachers who took classes on the Victers TV channel as part of the ‘First Bell’ project. He taught mathematics for Class VII students.The Palode police have registered a case for unnatural death and have begun a probe.

According to police, the body was found around 7am by his friends in the canal near his house. When Binukumar did not return on time on Friday night, his wife alerted his friends. The body was found on Saturday morning.Palode Circle Inspector C K Manoj said the teacher might have drowned to death after falling into the canal accidentally from the narrow walkway beside it. A post mortem examination also revealed that he had consumed alcohol.

“Prima facie, it looks like an accident,” Manoj said. “He was in an inebriated condition and walked towards home from the point where he was dropped by his friend on a two-wheeler. He had torch in his hand. But he might have slipped losing balance and fell into the canal. Autopsy revealed that had suffered an injury on his head. Though the death is due to the water accumulated in his lungs, we have initiated a probe. The canal has an excess water due to heavy rain,” he said. Binukumar leaves behind his wife and a child. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem analysis.