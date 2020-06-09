‘First Bell’ challenge to help students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prathidhwani, a welfare organisation of IT employees in Technopark, has launched a special collection drive called ‘First Bell’, wherein used mobile phones, laptop, tablets, computers, television sets etc will be mobilised to facilitate needy students who can’t attend online classes.

The organisation has already distributed four television sets. A R Raneesh, president of Prathidhwani, said the campaign is catching up.

“The campaign, which was launched just two days ago, has received multiple requests from needy students. We expect more contributions in the coming days,” said Raneesh. He said the organisation has 14 pending requests. “We have received a couple of equipment, including a laptop and a smartphone. But we need to fix them before distribution,” said Raneesh. He also said the organisation has plans to urge IT companies to donate equipment for the purpose. Those who would like to donate can contact: 9447455065, 6282217693 or email: technopark.prathidhwani@gmail.com.