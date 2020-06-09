Hi-tech block opened at Cotton Hill Girls HSS

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Learning activities at the Government Cotton Hill Girls Higher Secondary School here will be improved to higher standards with the opening of a new hi-tech academic block, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was speaking via video conference after virtually inaugurating the new building on the school premises on Monday.

“It will take more time for schools in the state to reopen in the wake of the Covid-19. Virtual classes launched for the students are receiving great responses. Local self-governments in the state have initiated programmes to give away television sets to students who could not access the new format of classes. Nearly 1,20,000 laptops procured as part of General Education Rejuvenation Mission will be made available to students who don’t have internet or computers. The government will ensure that no student is left out of the new format of learning,” Vijayan said.

General Education Minister C Raveendranath presided over the inaugural function. He said government schools in the state have seen significant progress in terms of development in both academics and physical infrastructure. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated a new art gallery titled ‘Nalanda’ in the new building. Congress leader V S Sivakumar inaugurated a computer lab here.

The new building has been completed at a cost of `17.9 crore. The building houses 61 classrooms in which 52 will be hi-tech. There will be six computer labs, server rooms, a conference hall, record room office and staff rooms. In a first, a government school in the state will have an art gallery and an archive room which will hold collections of pictures, certificates and other documents.