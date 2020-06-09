STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three new cases in Capital, all returnees from West Asia

The district reported three more Covid positive cases on Monday taking the total active cases to 70. 

Published: 09th June 2020 07:38 AM

coronavirus testing

Representational image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district reported three more Covid positive cases on Monday taking the total active cases to 70. According to officials, all the infected people are Gulf returnees. A 56-year-old Puliyoorkonam native who arrived from Abu Dhabi on June 3, a 44-year-old Attingal native who arrived from Dubai on May 29 and a 42-year-old Koovalasseri native who arrived from Dubai have tested positive for the disease. Eight people have recovered so far.

As many as 742 new people were put newly under observation in the district on Monday as part of Covid-19 containment efforts.   A total of 208 people are under hospital isolation in the district while 12,039 people are under home quarantine. Health officials have sent 100 samples for testing while 288 swabs tested negative on the day. 

 According to officials, seven people reached out to the mental health helpline for psychological support. The collectorate control room received 238 calls. A total of 1,934 people are under institutional quarantine in 52 centres in the district.

