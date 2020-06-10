Charitable society serves food and water to cops in dist

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Deepthi Charitable Society, a non-profit organisation launched in 2005, has been distributing drinking water and food packets to police officials, who have been working round the clock, and the destitute in the city ever since the lockdown came into effect.The society gave a request to DGP Loknath Behera on March 25 seeking permission to distribute drinking water to all police stations and checkposts in the district.

“Starting from Karamana, we distributed water bottles to 65 police stations and 90 checkposts till May 3. Food packets were distributed to the destitute, KSEB and corporation employees,” says Vijayadas Pandit, chairman, Deepthi Charitable Society.

Around 50-60 drinking water cases are distributed everyday. The water is procured from units in Palode and Attingal. Since May 3, the society has been distributing water and food every Sunday. The expense of water and food are shared by members of the society. The society plans to continue this act of kindness till the lockdown is completely withdrawn.