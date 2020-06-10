Nursing assistant, nine others test positive in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ten persons, including a female nursing assistant, tested positive for Covid-19 in Thiruvananthapuram sparking worries of hospital transmission. A staff of the Covid OP of the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in Thiruvananthapuram, the 52-year-old woman has now been admitted to the same facility.

Others who tested positive -- the 41-year-old from Varkala, 60-year-old Idava native, 52-year-old from Kodunganoor, 43-year-old from Poonthura, 61-year-old from Chenkal, 60-year-old from Vallakadavu, 21-year-old from Kuttichal, 19-year-old from Chirayinkeezhu, 22-year-old from Vanchiyoor and a 40-year-old from Idava — are expatriates.As many as 860 new people were put under observation in the district on Tuesday.