Patient delays swab collection, visits store

By Gopika IS
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The nursing assistant, who tested positive for Covid on Tuesday, allegedly delayed swab sample collection by a day and visited a shop on the day she was asked to give the sample for the test. She was working in the Covid OP, doing mostly data entry work. The patient complained of dry throat on June 4 and body pain. She stayed home after taking medicines. However, when the symptoms persisted, she approached the Vattiyoorkavu Family Health Centre.

When she revealed her work history to the doctor in the FHC, she was advised to do a swab test. The case history was also passed on to the Junior Health Inspector, Medical Officer in charge and the Covid cell. However, she reportedly went to an essential goods store on the same day violating instructions.

“Such a violation should not have happened from a medical college staff. She was working in the Covid OP and is very familiar with the protocol,” said a Health Department official. The nursing assistant hailing from Kachani was on duty at the Covid OP in Government MCH on May 27 and was on leave from May 28 to May 31.She went out to purchase a few things at a nearby medical store and visited an automobile workshop in Valiyakada during this period. She had night duty from June 1 in the Covid OP token counter.

