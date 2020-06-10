Public spaces open to safety norms, but footfalls well below normal

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Activity remained low-key on Tuesday as the state government allowed malls, restaurants and places of worship to reopen after over two months of lockdown restrictions. Compared to the pre-Covid days, business amounted to around 60 per cent in malls and restaurants that opened its doors to customers on the first day. Not many devotees turned up at religious places either.

The two malls in the capital city — Central Mall and Mall of Travancore — saw shoppers arriving in trickles, with only a few hundred turning up. The first shopper at MOT was a young boy who arrived with his parents to buy apparel. The family was pleasantly surprised to be received with rose flowers and a welcome card. All visitors to MOT were greeted in that fashion, with only 70 of the 123 shops being opened on Tuesday. Temperature checks and social distancing norms were in place.

“While our per day turnover before Covid was R 1 crore, on Tuesday, we could achieve only 60 per cent of our business,” said Nabel Mohammed, assistant manager (marketing and events), MOT.Melvin Mathew, facility and administration manager, Central Mall, said, “Customers mostly bought apparel, footwear and bags.” While close to 600 temples under the Kerala Kshetra Samrakshana Samithi and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad remained shut, 1,248 temples under the Travancore Devaswom Board were among the temples which were opened for worship as per the Covid-19 protocol. Entry was restricted, adhering to social distancing norms.

The Chenthitta Devi temple in Thiruvananthapuram saw only 60 devotees, wearing facemasks, during the morning hours. “After close to three months, the Chenthitta Devi temple was opened for worshippers at 5 am and closed by 11 am. In the first session, we noticed only 60 devotees’ names in our register,” said an official with the temple.

The Pazhavangadi Ganapathi temple was opened, but the Attukal temple was among those which remained shut for worship. The Padmanabhaswamy temple will open for worship only from July 1.While very few churches opened, mosques remained shut in the capital city. Those visiting churches were allowed entry only after going through thermal scanning. The Pattom Archbishop’s House said the St Mary Queen of Peace Basilica, belonging to the Syro-Malankara Catholic diocese, at Palayam would permit only 10 devotees. Meanwhile, a majority of the restaurants in the capital city were not opened for dining in. They were satisfied with offering parcel services.