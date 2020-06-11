Kerala University sets up more examination centres

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala University has set up exam centres in five districts, which are outside the jurisdiction of the varsity, and in Lakshadweep for the benefit of candidates appearing for various examinations scheduled to begin from June 19. The date of commencement of various exams are June 19 (second semester PG courses), June 22 (10th semester Integrated LLB), June 23 (sixth semester Unity LLB), July 1 (fourth semester degree courses and fifth semester Integrated LLB).

Students who want to change exam centres can log in to their student profile and select the centre of their choice. The varsity has also set up a special committee to address doubts regarding the examination. Details of exam centres are available on www.keralauniversity.ac.in.

Exam dates changed

The fifth semester School of Distance Education exams of BA /BSc/BCom open courses were initially scheduled to be held on June 15 and 16. However, the university has now announced that Human Resource Management (EC 1551) exam will be held on June 16 from 1.30pm to 4.30pm. Exams of all other open courses will be held on June 17 from 1.30pm to 4.30pm. The detailed timetable is available on the website.