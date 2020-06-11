Two primary contacts of nurse test Covid positive in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two primary contacts of the nursing assistant who was found Covid-19 positive in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday were tested positive on Wednesday. Her father, aged 78, and her husband, aged 68, are the new cases in the district along with four others who returned from abroad and other states. A 25-year-old patient from Parassala who arrived in the district on May 28 from Mumbai, a 51-year-old in Amaravila who arrived from Mumbai by train the same day, a 23-year-old Balaramapuram native who arrived from Chennai on June 1 and a 31-year-old from Thalakonam who arrived from Dubai were also tested positive.

As many as 1,023 new people were put under observation in the district on Wednesday as part of Covid-19 containment efforts. A total of 214 people are under hospital isolation now in the district while 12,790 people are under home quarantine.

On Wednesday, 36 people were newly admitted to hospital and 30 were discharged. A total of 348 samples were sent for testing, while the results of 406 tests received on the day came out negative. Eleven people who need psychological support called the mental health helpline. 432 people were called and offered mental support while 216 calls were made to the collectorate control room. A total of 1,708 people are under institutional quarantine in 52 centres in the district.

Route map of nurse being prepared

T’Puram: A total of 14 primary contacts and six secondary contacts of the nursing assistant who tested positive on Tuesday were identified, that include her children and grandchildren. Apart from this, close to 45 health workers were also quarantined. The route map preparation of the patient is being prepared. The patient’s father has been symptomatic for a few days now. The patient, along with a relative, visited Vattiyoorkavu Family Health Centre on Monday with hypertension and showed symptoms of fatigue and fever. He was later admitted to GMC on Tuesday after his swab was taken.

The nursing assitant’s husband is also under treatment at the hospital. The source of her infection is also rather vague. “She was doing the data entry works through phone. The chances of coming in contact with a positive patient is very less. Her source of infection is thus unclear even though it is presumably hospital transmission,” said a health official. The nursing assistant is the second health worker testing positive in the district.

886 held for defying lockdown curbs

T’Puram: The police on Wednesday registered 771 cases and arrested 886 people for lockdown violation. As many as 3,004 incidents were also reported of people not wearing masks, while nine people were booked for jumping quarantine. Kollam district recorded 207 cases and 234 arrests in connection with lockdown violations, while Thiruvananthapuram had 149 cases and 120 arrests.