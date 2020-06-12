Labour minister writes to Centre

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Labour Minister TP Ramakrishnan wrote to his Union counterpart Santosh Kumar Gangwar seeking to provide cancer treatment for ESI beneficiaries at the Regional Cancer Centre here.

According to T P Ramakrishnan, cancer patients currently availing themselves of facilities under the Central Government Health Scheme should be allowed to make use of the ESI benefits at the RCC as well. He drew the Centre’s attention to the fact that the treatment schemes at RCC have not been recognised by the ESI Corporation since the agreement has not been signed owing to a mismatch in treatment costs of CGHS and RCC. Ramakrishnan urged Gangwar to ensure that excellent treatment is provided to ESI beneficiaries.



