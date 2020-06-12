STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Retired ASI commits suicide after hacking wife to death in Thiruvananthapuram

As per the police version, the incident occurred around 7 am on Saturday when the husband and wife were engaged in a quarrel on a property dispute.

Published: 12th June 2020 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A retired ASI committed suicide after hacking his wife, who is also a retired head constable, at their residence at Thozhuvancode near Vattiyoorkavu in Thiruvananthapuram.

The deceased, Ponnan, (75) and Leela, (73) were engaged in a heated argument over a property dispute.

Ponnan committed suicide by hanging on a tree on the premises and Leela succumbed to severe injuries later at medical college hospital.

As per the police version, the incident occurred around 7 am on Saturday when the husband and wife were engaged in a quarrel on the property bifurcation.

The argument turned deadly when Poonan hacked his wife on her head using a kitchen knife.

Neighbours informed the police and ambulance after hearing screams from their house.

According to the nearby residents, the couple used to quarrel with each other for a long time

The Vattiyoorkavu police have registered a case and begun a probe and said that the inquest of Ponnan is in progress.

Leela's body has been shifted to the morgue of a medical college hospital for an autopsy.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ASI Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp