Retired ASI commits suicide after hacking wife to death in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A retired ASI committed suicide after hacking his wife, who is also a retired head constable, at their residence at Thozhuvancode near Vattiyoorkavu in Thiruvananthapuram.

The deceased, Ponnan, (75) and Leela, (73) were engaged in a heated argument over a property dispute.

Ponnan committed suicide by hanging on a tree on the premises and Leela succumbed to severe injuries later at medical college hospital.

As per the police version, the incident occurred around 7 am on Saturday when the husband and wife were engaged in a quarrel on the property bifurcation.

The argument turned deadly when Poonan hacked his wife on her head using a kitchen knife.

Neighbours informed the police and ambulance after hearing screams from their house.

According to the nearby residents, the couple used to quarrel with each other for a long time

The Vattiyoorkavu police have registered a case and begun a probe and said that the inquest of Ponnan is in progress.

Leela's body has been shifted to the morgue of a medical college hospital for an autopsy.

