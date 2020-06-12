UST Global Offers digital services to help companies return to work

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to make work from office safer for companies, UST Global has come up with a new service offering called ‘Return to Work Digital Solutions for Enterprise’. The new service offering of UST Global transfers best practices from healthcare and essential businesses to provide organisations with optimal safety and security for their workforce and enabling business continuity throughout the crisis. In order to prepare companies to work in the new normal and bring employees back to offices, UST Global has designed a modular approach to help companies manage the essential steps for returning employees to the workplace and support everyone’s health and safety.

The key aspects of the return to work models include assess work risk, monitor the workplace and track issues. “The Covid-19 pandemic has brought a shift in the way organisations think about workplaces. UST Global brings these vital solutions around the ‘future of work’ to our clients,” said Niranjan Ramsunder, CTO, UST Global.