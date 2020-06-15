STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala man, partner die by 'suicide' in rented house

The two, who were working as autodrivers in nearby Ooruttambalam town, were living together for the last four months after getting separated from their spouses.

Published: 15th June 2020 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

Kattakkada police said the incident was first noticed by the ward member, who was the owner of the house where the two stayed. (Image for representational purpose)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 35-year-old man and his female partner were found dead in their rented house at Kochu Plavarathala that falls in Kattakkada police station limit on Sunday afternoon.

The bodies of Renju aka Arun Anand and his 38-year-old partner Kunjumol were found at their residence, which the police said strongly suggested that it was a “clear case of suicide”. 

Kattakkada police said the incident was first noticed by the ward member, who was the owner of the house where the two stayed.

The two, who were working as autodrivers in nearby Ooruttambalam town, were living together for the last four months after getting separated from their spouses with whom they were having a rocky relationship, sources said.

They had told the house owner that they were vacating the house on Sunday morning. But when the house owner did not see them afterwards, he checked the house and found them hanging. The police said the room was bolted from inside and it was apparently a case of suicide.

“Though no suicide note was recovered, the room was bolted from inside. We have found nothing suggested otherwise. Still, we are awaiting the autopsy report to find more details,” said a police officer.  Meanwhile, sources said the relatives had reservations about the two living together.

“They might have been under enormous pressure as their families were not accepting the relationship. This might have prompted them to take the extreme step,” sources added. The bodies were taken to Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

