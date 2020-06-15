Lyricist, painter Padmaja Radhakrishnan passes away at 68

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lyricist and painter Padmaja Radhakrishnan (68), wife of the late music director MG Radhakrishnan, died here on Monday.

Padmaja breathed her last following a cardiac arrest at a private hospital here in the early hours of Monday.

Besides penning lyrics for a 2013 Malayalam movie 'Mr Bean', she had also written a number of songs which were composed by her husband.

Padmaja was a notable presence in the cultural and literary sphere in the capital.

Her son MG Rajakrishnan is a sound designer in Chennai and daughter Karthika is based in Dubai.