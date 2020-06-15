STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
#Move2Kerala campaign: IT parks in state launches survey on co-working spaces

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With co-working spaces and work from home becoming the new normal across sectors, IT Parks in Kerala has launched a survey to ascertain the demand and expectations of professionals and organisations as part of its #Move2Kerala campaign, which seeks to position the state as a major global digital hub in the post-Covid era.

The online survey among the workforce and entrepreneurs aims to assess the growing trend of reimagining the workspace that began before the upheaval triggered by the pandemic, with establishments recognising the potential, including economic advantages, of remote working and work from home.

The thrust of the #Move2Kerala campaign is to attract companies and mid- and senior-level talents to Kerala. It will encourage professionals from Kerala scattered around the world to consider moving back to their home state. Catering to the demands of home-bound professionals and entrepreneurs, the state has plans to create a network of virtual and physical work-near-home, co-working spaces.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, during a teleconference last week, had assured industry leaders of seamless high-bandwidth internet connection for IT sector employees working from home due to restrictions caused by the pandemic. He also suggested that companies could create “work-sharing benches” to pool their human resources. 

“This survey seeks to gauge the interest and scope of co-working spaces in Kerala to facilitate an effective mix of work near home and work from home for professionals in various co-working spaces being planned by Technopark,” said M Sivasankar, principal secretary, Electronics and IT.

“The Kerala model is known across the world. The working spaces being offered by Kerala are ideal as they lay great emphasis on environmental and sustainable parameters,” said Sasi Pilachery Meethal, CEO, IT Parks.

