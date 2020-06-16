Shops told to deny entry to staff, visitors with symptoms

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has asked the commercial and non-commercial establishments to deny entry to staff and visitors showing illness symptoms. The guidelines issued by the General Administration Department direct the institutions to contact the Disha helpline in case the staff or visitors have fever, cough or difficulty in breathing.

All those entering or leaving the establishments should wash or sanitise their hands. They can also frequently sanitise hands while spending time there. Mask is compulsory for all. Those who do not wear masks or those who wear it improperly cannot be allowed to enter the establishment. Social distancing should be maintained on the premises.