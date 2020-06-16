Thiruvananthapuram DC seeks report from hospitals on delay in conducting COVID-19 test of deceased

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Navjot Khosa has sought a report from General Hospital and Medical College about the alleged delay in conducting a Covid test of a 67-year-old man who died on Friday and tested positive on posthumously.

Vanchiyoor native, Rameshan, was admitted at General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram from May 23 with respiratory issues.

The relatives alleged lapse on the part of General Hospital and Medical College in conducting the test, where he was under treatment and later was referred to Government Medical College.

He was discharged on May 28 but despite his condition, no tests conducted.

Almost two weeks later, on June 10, he was brought to General Hospital again and later referred to Medical College where he was under treatment till June 11, he passed away the next day.

His swab was collected and the result came out positive on Monday.

According to General Hospital authorities, the patient was referred because he had symptoms. However, his family claims that no such details were mentioned in the referral or to them.