STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram DC seeks report from hospitals on delay in conducting COVID-19 test of deceased

Vanchiyoor native, Rameshan, was admitted at General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram from May 23 with respiratory issues.

Published: 16th June 2020 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Representational image (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Navjot Khosa has sought a report from General Hospital and Medical College about the alleged delay in conducting a Covid test of a 67-year-old man who died on Friday and tested positive on posthumously.

Vanchiyoor native, Rameshan, was admitted at General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram from May 23 with respiratory issues.

The relatives alleged lapse on the part of General Hospital and Medical College in conducting the test, where he was under treatment and later was referred to Government Medical College.

He was discharged on May 28 but despite his condition, no tests conducted.

Almost two weeks later, on June 10, he was brought to General Hospital again and later referred to Medical College where he was under treatment till June 11, he passed away the next day.

His swab was collected and the result came out positive on Monday.

According to General Hospital authorities, the patient was referred because he had symptoms. However, his family claims that no such details were mentioned in the referral or to them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus testing
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp