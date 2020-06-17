Collector seeks report over Covid test delay

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: District Collector Navjot Khosa has sought a report from General Hospital and Medical College Hospital about the delay in testing Rameshan for Covid. The 67-year-old died on Friday and was tested Covid positive on Monday. The relatives alleged lapses on the part of General Hospital and Medical College Hospital in doing the test while he was under treatment with General Hospital with respiratory issues and was later referred to Government Medical College.

The Vanchiyoor native was admitted to General Hospital here on May 23 with respiratory issues. He was discharged on May 28 and despite his condition, no test was done during the period. Almost two weeks later, on June 10, he was brought to General Hospital again. Late in the night, he was referred to Medical College where he was under treatment till June 11.

The patient died on June 12, following which his swab samples were collected. The result came out positive on Monday. His body was kept in the medical college mortuary and the funeral was done on Tuesday. According to General Hospital authorities, the patient was referred to Medical College Hospital after he showed symptoms. However, his family claims that no such details were mentioned to them or in the referral. In Medical College, the patient underwent treatment for only a few hours and was discharged once his wheezing went down. The family also had to wait for three days for the test result while rapid results were made available in many cases in the past.