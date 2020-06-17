STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kids’ roadside reading shack becomes a hit

For the children, it was a dream come true.  The little caretakers of the library want this small unit to benefit a larger community. 

Published: 17th June 2020 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Children at the open reading room of ‘Intelligence Library’

By ​Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On a rainy day early in May, a group of school students in a remote village of Kodankara, near Parassala, was busy setting up a playhouse using wood and tin sheets at a public place. Unmindful of the drizzle, the children arranged textbooks, magazines and newspapers and put up a board outside that read ‘Intelligence Library’.

The library does not have a door, but you may not be able to enter it. Impressed by the students’ creativity, Parassala block panchayat president VR Salooja who was passing by got off her vehicle to watch it. Incidentally, the six students and an elderly woman named Rajam supporting them were waiting for a person to inaugurate the ‘small’ venture. They requested Salooja to officially inaugurate it. For Salooja, it took some time to realise the students were indeed serious about their initiative. 

The enthusiasm of Arsha, a Class VIII student, Abhina of Class VII, Nilaya Raj of Class VI, Ashique and Anjana of Class V and Ann Jessy of Class I who were behind the idea has prompted to people to invest in the library which has now more than 300 books. Many people in the locality donated their collections of short stories, novels, poetry of prominent poets in Malayalam and magazines in Malayalam and English, thanks to the Facebook post by a local social worker Abhilash V T.  

For the children, it was a dream come true.  The little caretakers of the library want this small unit to benefit a larger community. “We want more students to chip in. The idea of a library emerged as a fallout of  lockdown boredom. Gradually, more students came forward. Thus the ‘Intelligenc Library’ became a reality,” says Arsha. 

The number of readers has also increased, with more children and elderly frequenting the space. After picking the books or newspaper, they sit outside on chairs and tables donated by the people in the neighbourhood.

“Around 5 pm, the children and their parents come here and spend at least an hour in reading. At a time when the reading habit is dying down, these children made the whole village proud by encouraging other children to start the habit of reading,” says Salooja who wants to make the idea big. “I plan to present the children’s efforts before the State Library Council so as to expand,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp