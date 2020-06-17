STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mobile medical surveillance units to be launched soon

The move comes in the wake of a spurt in Covid-19 cases and monsoon-related diseases. 

Published: 17th June 2020 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 07:10 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to reach out to people who do not have access to nearby healthcare facilities in case of medical emergencies, the state government will soon introduce 19 mobile medical surveillance units across the state.

The move comes in the wake of a spurt in Covid-19 cases and monsoon-related diseases.  The units will mainly benefit tribal communities and those living in areas prone to waterlogging and floods. Five districts -- Kasaragod, Palakkad, Kannur, Thrissur and Malappuram--will receive two units each. 

