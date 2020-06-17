Mobile medical surveillance units to be launched soon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to reach out to people who do not have access to nearby healthcare facilities in case of medical emergencies, the state government will soon introduce 19 mobile medical surveillance units across the state.

The move comes in the wake of a spurt in Covid-19 cases and monsoon-related diseases. The units will mainly benefit tribal communities and those living in areas prone to waterlogging and floods. Five districts -- Kasaragod, Palakkad, Kannur, Thrissur and Malappuram--will receive two units each.