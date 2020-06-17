STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trivandrum’s first women-friendly centre in two months

Facility to have a lactation room, creche and lounge | Second facility near Medical College Hospital to be completed before present council’s term ends 

A 3D image of the upcoming women-friendly centre

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The women-friendly centre, a long-pending promise of the corporation, is finally becoming a reality. The centre, which will come up on the premises of the corporation’s main office, will be a boon for hundreds of woman travellers, tourists and lactating mothers who reach the capital city.The highlight of the centre will be the creche facility which will benefit young parents working with the corporation.

The `44-lakh facility, which is in close proximity to the public office, museum and Kanakakunnu, will be completed within two months. Public Works standing committee chairperson S Pushpalatha said, “I am happy the project is finally taking off. This has been in the to-do list of the civic body for nearly a decade now. We are aiming to finish this project before our term ends.” She also said the facility is important as the city does not have enough public women-friendly amenities. 

“The creche can accommodate 15 kids at a time. The rules mandate that a workplace having more than 20 female employees should have a creche. We want to set a benchmark for other public offices and private institutions. The foundation stone of the project was laid today (Tuesday),” said Pushpalatha. The women-friendly centre planned near the Medical College Hospital will also be executed before the term of this council ends, she added. 

Town Planning standing committee chairman Palayam Rajan said, “The facility will come up at the old parking shed near the main office. Hundreds of elderly women visit the corporation office everyday and they require a place to sit and relax. Hence, the facility will have a lounge area, toilet facilities, lactation room etc.” Though there is a Sulabh toilet nearby, women are reluctant to use it, he added. “We will be installing an incinerator and a napkin vending machine in the centre as well,” he said.He said the civic body has submitted another proposal for setting up a lactation kiosk inside the museum. “We have already held discussions with the authorities,” said Palayam Rajan.

‘Centre to have napkin vending machine’
'Centre to have napkin vending machine'

