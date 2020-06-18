STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Asha Kishore to continue as director of SCTIMST

During her tenure, the institute gave much importance to the development of biomedical technologies and devices. 

Published: 18th June 2020

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Asha Kishore, who was first appointed director of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST), Thiruvananthapuram, in 2015 for a period of five years, has now been given a five-year extension. In a release here, the institute said considering Asha Kishore’s outstanding performance and contribution, the governing body decided to extend her tenure by invoking the provisions of the SCTIMST Act, 1981. She will now remain in the post until her retirement in February 2025.

During her tenure, the institute gave much importance to the development of biomedical technologies and devices. The period also witnessed the launch of 37 new research projects for developing new medical equipment and products through the Technical Research Centre under the biomedical technology department.

A research team from the institute headed by Asha as the clinical principal investigator is engaged in developing a deep brain stimulator in association with the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre. It was also during her tenure that the work on a new block of the hospital with 170 beds, including pay wards, state-of-the-art operation theatres and ICUs, began in 2018 under the PMSSY(Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana)  and is scheduled to be finished by 2021-end.

