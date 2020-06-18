Depot closure due to Covid: KSRTC to run buses from other stations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the closure of Kattakada and Pappanamcode depots, KSRTC has made special arrangements to reduce the inconvenience to passengers. These depots operated around 160 schedules on an average. There will be more buses from Neyyattinkara depot to meet the additional demand in the Kizhakkekotta - Pappanamcode -Valiyarathara - Pongummoodu route, said a statement from KSRTC.

The city unit will coordinate services in Kizhakkekotta - Thiruvallom, Kizhakkekotta - Malayam - Malayinkeezhu routes. Vizhinjam depot will handle Kizhakkekotta - Vellayani Temple - Peringammala - Kakkamoola. Vellanad depot will arrange 10 city fast/ordinary buses to operate services in Kizhakkekotta - Peyad - Malayinkeezhu sectors from the morning. Depot heads and controlling inspectors of Kattakada and Pappanamcode have been directed to coordinate the services from Kizhakkekotta and Thiruvananthapuram depots.