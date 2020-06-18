STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Differently-abled entrepreneurs seek support

With school re-opening knocked down due to Covid-19 and very little revenue, it is getting harder for them to survive

Published: 18th June 2020 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 03:42 PM

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ever since a nearly fatal accident 18 years ago, Aji Kumar, a resident of Kattakada, has been confined to a wheelchair. However, this did not break his determination to earn a living. Every year, around this time, he gets a flurry of orders for school bags and umbrellas. However, with schools taking the online route this year owing to the pandemic, there has been a huge decline in the number of orders for school bags, umbrellas and stationary.

Aji says: “This is usually a season when we get to make a decent profit, unfortunately, the scene is different. Most of my customers are those in the neighbourhood and charity organisations. Although I started with umbrellas for children, it was only a few years ago that I thought of making and repairing school bags as I realised many shops were selling bags at a high rate.” However, with no sales of school bags and umbrella, he has started making masks to earn a living.

Like Aji, many other differently-abled persons who earn a living by making stationery products such as paper pens and cloth bags are feeling the pinch. “I make paper pens and umbrellas for a living. Most of us are bedridden and make these products to become self-reliant. Umbrellas that are sold for `350 at the market are sold for just `150 by us. Unlike big companies, we also do not have funds to advertise our products,” says Sindhu Sudevan who is wheelchair-bound.

She adds: “During the monsoon season, many disabled entrepreneurs get bulk orders for umbrellas from schools, colleges and other institutions. However, this time, we haven’t received any orders and all of us are finding it difficult even to meet our basic expenses. We haven’t got any help from the government. Through the help of Pranathi, a Facebook group, I have been able to market some of my products.”

Surendra Kumar, a wheelchair-user who has been making umbrellas for the past three years says: “With the aid of some people, I have been able to sell my products, but, sales have reduced drastically.” “With the help of WhatsApp and other social media platforms, I have been able to sell some of my products. People like us can’t sell our products directly to the market,” says Sriraj Venjaramoodu, who is confined to a wheelchair.

