Farmers’ Bank launches fallow land farming

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the ‘Subiksha Keralam’ initiative of the state government, the Farmers’ Service Bank launched fallow land farming in Aruvikkara Panchayat. Farmers, farmers’ self-help groups and Kudumbashree groups in the panchayat would actively take part in the initiative and launch farming activities in fallow lands identified in the panchayat’s jurisdiction.

The project aims at preparing the state to tackle food shortage and make it self-sufficient As part of the initiative, around 25 cents of fallow land have been identified at Aruvikkara for paddy cultivation. District panchayat president V K Madhu will officially launch the paddy cultivation at a function to be held at 9am on Friday at Aruvikkara Farmers’ Bank Junction.

Nedumangad Block Panchayat President A Mini, Nedumangad assistant director of Agriculture Department Anthony Rose, Aruvikkara Krishi Bhavan officer Sheeba Thomas will take part in the ceremony.