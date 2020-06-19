STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four districts on alert as route map of shop owner released

The route map of the mobile shop owner in Manacaud hailing from Malappuram who tested positive on Monday has been published.

Published: 19th June 2020

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The route map of the mobile shop owner in Manacaud hailing from Malappuram who tested positive on Monday has been published. The rather complex route map traces his journey from his home in Chungathara, Malappuram, to Manacaud in Thiruvananthapuram. He stayed in Ernakulam for a couple of days in between and visited many places there too. He also got down at Kollam during his journey. The long and complex route map has left officials reeling as they try to find all the primary contacts.

The patient started from his home in Chungathara in Nilambur,  Malappuram, on May 31 where he was staying  from May 23. On June 1, he reached Kochi by 12 pm and went to a second hand auto shop near Kaloor North Signal and later got a parcel from Dubai Restaurant in Edappally by 1 pm and visited a house at Vaduthala by 2 pm from where he went to Bolgatty on the next day by 10 am. On the same day (June 2), he visited a mobile shop in GCDA building in Marine Drive and went back to the house in Vaduthala. 

On June 3, he again went to the mobile shop n GCDA building in Marine Drive and then started his journey to Thiruvananthapuram.On the way, he stopped at Kollam Indian Oil Petrol pump where he used the toilet and had contact with a person selling soft drinks outside the pump. By evening 5.30 pm, he reached the mobile shop in Manacaud, had food at a roadside shop in Enchackal and later went to his home in Pettah. Later on the same day, he got a parcel from Hotel Zaytoon in Manacaud.

On June 5, he went to a courier service at Kumarapuram. On June 9, he went to Fort police station on a quarantine violation related issue. On June 10, he went to a school bag wholesale shop in Chalai while on June 11, he went to Beemapally. He developed fever and headache on June 13 following which he went to Fort Taluk Hospital. He went to his home in Pettah after that. On June 14, his sample was taken at General Hospital and tested positive on Monday. “We have alerted the other districts concerned too to take necessary action,” said an official.

Five test +ve in dist
T’Puram: Five people tested Covid-19 positive in the district on Thursday. Four among them are expatriates who arrived from Saudi Arabia, Doha and Riyadh. A 40-year-old Vilappilshala native who arrived from Doha on June 9, a 58-year-old Parassala native who arrived from Saudi Arabia on June 15, a 33-year-old Manacaud native who arrived from Saudi Arabia, a 31-year-old Kallambalam native who arrived from Riyadh and a 66-year-old person from Poovar who arrived by train from Mumbai on June 7 are the patients. As many as 898 people were put under observation in the district on the day as part of Covid-19 containment efforts.

