STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Autorickshaw driver, family test positive; 8 new cases in district

An autorickshaw driver and his family tested positive for Covid- 19 in the district on Friday.

Published: 20th June 2020 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, Coronavirus testing

(Image used for representation)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An autorickshaw driver and his family tested positive for Covid- 19 in the district on Friday. With no known source of contact or travel history, the three cases have put the health department on alert. Besides the 52-year-old auto driver, his 42-year-old wife and 14-year-old daughter, five others also tested positive in the district on Friday. Four of these five patients arrived from Kuwait on June 12. They are a 27-year-old Varkala native, a 25-year-old Attingal native, a 30- year-old Kallayam native and a 24-year-old Mukkola native. 

A 19-year-old student who came from Tajikistan also tested positive in Perumpuzha taking the number of cases to eight. With this, 44 patients are currently under treatment in the district.As many as 926 new people were put under observation in the district on the day as part of Covid- 19 containment efforts. A total of 137 people are under hospital isolation.

As many as 17,946 people are under home quarantine. On Friday, 29 people were newly admitted in hospitals and 19 patients were discharged. 387 samples were sent for testing. 328 results received on the day were negative.A total of 1,006 people are under institutional quarantine in 43 centres in the district.

 Driver had worked actively till June 12
T’Puram: The auto driver from Iranimuttam, Manacaud, had been working actively till June 12. He also has no known history of contact with people who had either travelled to other states or abroad.  He developed fever and cough and visited the primary health centre at  Iranimuttam around  11am on June 12. From there, he went to Durga Medical Shop in front of the PHC on June 13 and was advised to go to the General Hospital.

However, the patient went home and later revisited the health centre on Monday and went near Uthram Lab at 9.45 am. On the same day he visited Vinayaka stores and Margin Free shop by 5 pm. On Wednesday, he went to Attukal private hospital from where the patient was referred to the General Hospital again. He interacted with his neighbours and others living nearby.  

On Wednesday, his wife and daughter also developed symptoms of Covid. On Thursday he went to the General Hospital by 7.30 am and his swab was taken. The patient’s wife and daughter along with him are now admitted to the General Hospital. The patient’s daughter had attended the SSLC examination as scribe on May 28.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp