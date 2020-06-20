IIITM-K to hold online admission test on July 25

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management-Kerala (IIITM-K) has invited applications for three courses, scheduling their admission tests online and exploring the possibility of conducting a proctored test owing to the constraints imposed by Covid. June 30 is the last date for registering online for the entrance examinations to IIITM-K’s MSc in Computer Science, besides MPhil in Computer Science and Ecological Informatics. The MSc Computer Science offers specialisations in Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, Machine Intelligence and Geospatial Analytics. For details, visit: www.iiitmk.ac.in/admission or contact 9809159559. The online test is scheduled to be held on July 25. Admit cards will be issued online on July 20.