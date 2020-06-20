STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PG students want exams postponed

The exams, originally scheduled for April, was postponed to July in the wake of the Covid-19 situation.

exam, examination

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Post-graduate students of the University of Kerala, who are slated to appear for their fourth semester examinations, have urged the varsity to further postpone their examinations citing a host of reasons.The exams, originally scheduled for April, was postponed to July in the wake of the Covid-19 situation.

The students say they could attend only 30 days of classes for the final semester as the S4 classes began in the third week of January and ended abruptly on March 10. Even though online classes were provided to make up for the hours lost, students say many of them could not access these classes due to technical reasons. They are also apprehensive of completing their projects by July 15 as libraries were shut since March. Science stream students are worried about not getting enough practical sessions.

No change in exams
Meanwhile, the University has clarified that the examinations cannot be further postponed in view of the worsening Covid-19 situation. Kerala University Vice-Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai said though the classes were suspended, adequate online sessions were provided. He assured students would be given additional time to submit their project work.

“We are conducting all postponed exams one after the other by taking utmost precautions. Exam centres have been allotted as far as in Malabar region and in Lakshadweep. If the exams are not held now, it will adversely affect the chances of securing admission for higher courses as well as the job prospects of many students,” said Mahadevan Pillai.

