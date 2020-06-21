STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Auto driver’s daughter among five new cases

The driver’s other daughter and wife had tested positive earlier; of the other infected, four arrived from abroad

Published: 21st June 2020 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2020 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 18-year-old daughter of the autorickshaw driver who was confirmed Covid positive also tested positive on Saturday. The auto driver’s other daughter and wife had tested positive on Friday.A 55- year-old Uchakkada native who arrived from Sharjah on Wednesday, a 35-year-old Perunguzhi native who arrived from Kuwait on June 12, a 27-year- old Kallara native who arrived from Riyadh on June 13 and a 35-year-old from Perayam in Palode who arrived from Kuwait on June 13 are the other patients, taking the toll to five.

As many as 1,078 new people were put under observation in the district on the day as part of containment efforts. A total of 142 people are under hospital isolation. As many as 18,533 people are under home quarantine.On Saturday, 25 people were newly admitted in hospital and 20 patients discharged. 482 samples were sent for testing. 362 results received on the day were negative. As many as 14 people who needed psychological support called the mental health help line. 10,220 people were called and offered mental support. 230 calls were made to the collectorate control room. 

