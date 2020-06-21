Bank staff seek extension of Covid curbs to their workplace

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Bank employees have urged the government to extend the Covid-19 precautions taken in government offices to their workplace as well. The demand comes following the recent government decision to reintroduce the 50 per cent work force system and Saturday holiday in public offices.

The All Kerala Bank Employees’ Federation has petitioned the government to direct banks in the state to work with 50 per cent workforce and to announce Saturday as a holiday. “As customers throng banks in large numbers, we are vulnerable. There is no system in place to restrict the entry of visitors to banks,” association’s general secretary C D Joson said.

The petition raised apprehension over the rise in the number of cases despite the best interventions by the government. Government offices in the containment zones function with several restrictions. Similar restrictions are to be brought in the banking sector also. Banks that face severe threat in a containment zone need to be closed down temporarily. Others in the zone need to function from 10am to 2pm with a limited number of staff.