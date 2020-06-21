Police chiefs told to step up vehicle checks

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State police chief Loknath Behera has instructed the district police chiefs to intensify vehicle inspections in the wake of rising number of road accidents after the lifting of lockdown restrictions. The inspection should be held while adhering to Covid-19 protocol.

In a statement, Behera made it clear that stringent action will be taken against those found guilty of helmet-less travel, failure to wear seat-belt and reckless driving. Further, it said those venturing out without a face mask will invite stern action. IG, Traffic has been directed to collect daily reports of the traffic offences, the statement said.