Thiruvananthapuram district reports nine fresh cases of COVID-19

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital district on Sunday recorded nine more COVID-19 cases, taking the number of persons currently undergoing treatment for the disease here to 58. Though all nine of them are returnees, only three of them had developed COVID-19 symptoms.

According to sources, two of the new patients were tested after their co-passengers were found to be infected, while three others were tested as part of the sentinel surveillance. One passenger’s samples were collected as part of routine procedure. Meanwhile, one person at the Kattakada panchayat was found to have COVID-19 symptoms during a house visit and was subsequently referred for testing.

Call to stay vigilant

Following a rise in the number of COVID-19 patients without any known source of infection, the denizens of Thiruvananthapuram district has been asked to remain extra vigilant. The district at present has two hotspots -- Kattakada panchayat and Thiruvananthapuram corporation -- and 13 containment zones.

A high-level meeting chaired by Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday decided to strictly implement social distancing, hand-washing and wearing of facemasks at public places including shopping and commercial establishments in the district. It has also been decided to launch a sample collection drive at containment zones within the corporation limit from Monday.

"We are concerned about a couple of cases in the district, as the source of infection remains unknown. Of this, the cases of an Asha worker testing positive for the virus at Kattakada and an autorickshaw driver and his family getting infected at Manacaud are serious in nature. They had interacted with people on a large scale before testing positive. The health department is now faced with the daunting task of identifying all those who came into contact with them," said an official with the health department.

While the Asha worker engaged in COVID-19 prevention activities was tested as part of the sentinel surveillance initiative, the autorickshaw driver -- who is said to have been working for a TV soap as well -- tested positive on June 19, after he developed symptoms on June 17.

Meanwhile, considering the seriousness of the situation, the high-level meeting has also directed those above 60 years of age, immuno-compromised persons and children below the age of 10 to restrict themselves from venturing out, unless it is for emergency purposes. Hospitals have also been directed to restrict the visits of patients and to allow only one bystander for those admitted.

Sample collection

According to the district administration, a sample collection drive will be held at the Iranimuttam Community Hall on Monday, for those residing in the areas including Attukal, Iranimuttam, Kalady Junction, Manacaud Junction and Chiramukku- Kalady Road, which fall under the Manacaud, Attukal and Kalady wards of Manacaud village.

Autorickshaw driver’s contact tracing tough

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The route map of the auto driver who tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday has raised a cause of concern for the health department. Besides conducting a series of auto trips to major places in the city, the 52 year-old also presented himself at TV serial shooting locations at Karamana Thaliyilveedu (on May 30) and Poojapura (on May 12).

According to the District Medical Office, on most of the days he had gone for auto trips and is said to have visited many public places/offices. "Though complicated, we are in the process of making his contact list. We have publicised the vehicle number KL 01 BJ 4836 expecting that those who had travelled in his auto contact 1077 or 9188610100," said an officer of health department