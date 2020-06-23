Autorickshaw drivers ditch wheels to feed families

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For Manoj Kumar P, an autorickshaw driver in the city, sustenance has been getting harder. Pre-lockdown, his days began at 7am, when he would set off from his residence at Anayara ferrying people to schools, offices or transport bus stands. Now his days begin at 9am, with very few rides coming by.The continuing lockdown has made life impossible for Manoj. Being the sole breadwinner of his family of four, Manoj has started selling vegetables in his friend’s shop at Anayara.

“I had to do something to sustain my family. I bought my autorickshaw on loan but I am still struggling to pay back the amount. I have received a bank notice twice. Apart from the daily bread, I also need to pay for electricity, water and other essentials,” says Manoj.Before the lockdown, Manoj earned around Rs 1,000 per day, but now he hardly earns Rs 300 per day by selling vegetables. “I don’t have any hopes of earning a livelihood by riding an autorickshaw again. So, I am ready to face the situation and take up any job in order to support my family,” says Manoj.

Just like Manoj, several other autorickshaw drivers have ditched their wheels and are taking up other jobs to support their families. Saju S, who has been an autorickshaw driver for more than 15 years, has taken up odd jobs for a daily income. Saju says, “ I do carpentry work and also paint buildings now. Doing these jobs, I earn around Rs 750 per day. However, even these works are hard to come by. I have a family of five to care for.”

Reminiscing his days as an autorickshaw driver, Saju says, “ I was earning a decent income riding the autorickshaw. From 8am everyday, I used to drive patients to the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC). I also used to get a lot of trips to schools and offices. Since the lockdown in March, I hardly get any passengers. It was with the support of a police officer at Fort Station that I was able to sustain my family during the lockdown. Now, I am relying on these odd jobs to support my family.”

At a time when autorickshaw drivers in the city are struggling to make ends meet, the news of an autorickshaw driver from Iranimuttam testing positive for Covid-19 has led to a sharp dip in the number of passengers.Haridas K, a 54-year-old autorickshaw driver, has taken up the job of a painter to sustain his family and buy medicines for his heart condition.

He says, “The lockdown has made us financially weak and dependent on others. Since I have a heart problem, I need to take my medicines regularly. However, with lockdown and decline in the number of customers, I didn’t have money to even buy my medicines. Although with the support of my fellow autorickshaw drivers, I have been able to survive till now. I hardly make Rs 150 each day.”