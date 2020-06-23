STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Autorickshaw drivers ditch wheels to feed families

With people staying at home following the lockdown, autorickshaw drivers are being forced to take up alternative jobs as painters and construction workers

Published: 23rd June 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Haridas K, a 54-year old autorickshaw driver  who is now working as a building painter to make enough money

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For Manoj Kumar P, an autorickshaw driver in the city, sustenance has been getting harder. Pre-lockdown, his days began at 7am, when he would set off from his residence at Anayara ferrying people to schools, offices or transport bus stands. Now his days begin at 9am, with very few rides coming by.The continuing lockdown has made life impossible for Manoj. Being the sole breadwinner of his family of four, Manoj has started selling vegetables in his friend’s shop at Anayara.

“I had to do something to sustain my family. I bought my autorickshaw on loan but I am still struggling to pay back the amount. I have received a bank notice twice. Apart from the daily bread, I also need to pay for electricity, water and other essentials,” says Manoj.Before the lockdown, Manoj earned around Rs 1,000 per day, but now he hardly earns Rs 300 per day by selling vegetables. “I don’t have any hopes of earning a livelihood by riding an autorickshaw again. So, I am ready to face the situation and take up any job in order to support my family,” says Manoj.

Just like Manoj, several other autorickshaw drivers have ditched their wheels and are taking up other jobs to support their families. Saju S, who has been an autorickshaw driver for more than 15 years, has taken up odd jobs for a daily income. Saju says, “ I do carpentry work and also paint buildings now. Doing these jobs, I earn around Rs 750 per day. However, even these works are hard to come by. I have a family of five to care for.”

Reminiscing his days as an autorickshaw driver, Saju says, “ I was earning a decent income riding the autorickshaw. From 8am everyday, I used to drive patients to the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC). I also used to get a lot of trips to schools and offices. Since the lockdown in March, I hardly get any passengers. It was with the support of a police officer at Fort Station that I was able to sustain my family during the lockdown. Now, I am relying on these odd jobs to support my family.”

At a time when autorickshaw drivers in the city are struggling to make ends meet, the news of an autorickshaw driver from Iranimuttam testing positive for Covid-19 has led to a sharp dip in the number of passengers.Haridas K, a 54-year-old autorickshaw driver, has taken up the job of a painter to sustain his family and buy medicines for his heart condition.

He says, “The lockdown has made us financially weak and dependent on others. Since I have a heart problem, I need to take my medicines regularly. However, with lockdown and decline in the number of customers, I didn’t have money to even buy my medicines. Although with the support of my fellow autorickshaw drivers, I have been able to survive till now. I hardly make Rs 150 each day.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp