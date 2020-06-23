STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram comes under tougher curbs

Only five to 10 people will be allowed to take part in protests or strikes.

Published: 23rd June 2020 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

Representational image. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With sources of infection remaining unknown in many Covid-19 positive cases, leading to panic in Thiruvananthapuram, the government on Monday brought out a slew of new restrictions in the district. The new curbs were announced on a day the state reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases — 138.

No visitor will now be allowed in hospitals in the district and only one bystander will be permitted with a patient. Anyone using an autorickshaw or taxi will have to note down the name and phone number of the driver. Fifty per cent of the shops each will  open on alternative days at major markets and shopping centres in the city. 

Only five to 10 people will be allowed to take part in protests or strikes. This apart, less than 20 persons will be allowed in government functions. The city corporation has also decided to strengthen monitoring of fishermen going to Tamil Nadu shores.Though restrictions will be implemented in rural and urban areas in varying degrees, stricter measures will be put in place in the city limits.

From a Nalanchira native priest who died of Covid around three weeks ago to a security officer at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, testing positive on Monday, the sources of infection of many patients are unknown, triggering fears of community transmission.Taking into account the seriousness of the situation, two high-level meetings, in the presence of Minister Kadakampally Surendran, were held on Monday to finalise the restrictions in the district and within the corporation limits.

A meeting of the MLAs in the district decided to open more institutional quarantine centres at the panchayat level, with at least one such facility in each panchayat. People with no room quarantine facility can utilise them at the local level.

Border regions to come under strict vigil

Norms with regard to social distancing and use of masks, soaps and sanitisers will be reinforced in shops and offices across the district.“Those refusing to follow health department’s quarantine norms will have to face strict action. The panchayat-level committees will intensify monitoring in each locality,” said Kadakampally Surendran. The local self-government bodies in each region can decide on the protocol and functioning of markets. 

Monitoring will be strengthened in all border regions and coastal areas. A video conference will be held with all local body representatives on Tuesday to discuss the new regulations.Along with this, the local bodies will also strictly monitor shops in their region and take action in case of norm violations. The MLAs were asked not to attend weddings and funerals unless the person concerned is a close relative, to set an example for the public. The decisions taken by MLAs after convening meetings with local body representatives in their constituency will be implemented as soon as possible.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp