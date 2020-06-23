Thiruvananthapuram comes under tougher curbs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With sources of infection remaining unknown in many Covid-19 positive cases, leading to panic in Thiruvananthapuram, the government on Monday brought out a slew of new restrictions in the district. The new curbs were announced on a day the state reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases — 138.



No visitor will now be allowed in hospitals in the district and only one bystander will be permitted with a patient. Anyone using an autorickshaw or taxi will have to note down the name and phone number of the driver. Fifty per cent of the shops each will open on alternative days at major markets and shopping centres in the city.

Only five to 10 people will be allowed to take part in protests or strikes. This apart, less than 20 persons will be allowed in government functions. The city corporation has also decided to strengthen monitoring of fishermen going to Tamil Nadu shores.Though restrictions will be implemented in rural and urban areas in varying degrees, stricter measures will be put in place in the city limits.

From a Nalanchira native priest who died of Covid around three weeks ago to a security officer at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, testing positive on Monday, the sources of infection of many patients are unknown, triggering fears of community transmission.Taking into account the seriousness of the situation, two high-level meetings, in the presence of Minister Kadakampally Surendran, were held on Monday to finalise the restrictions in the district and within the corporation limits.

A meeting of the MLAs in the district decided to open more institutional quarantine centres at the panchayat level, with at least one such facility in each panchayat. People with no room quarantine facility can utilise them at the local level.

Border regions to come under strict vigil

Norms with regard to social distancing and use of masks, soaps and sanitisers will be reinforced in shops and offices across the district.“Those refusing to follow health department’s quarantine norms will have to face strict action. The panchayat-level committees will intensify monitoring in each locality,” said Kadakampally Surendran. The local self-government bodies in each region can decide on the protocol and functioning of markets.

Monitoring will be strengthened in all border regions and coastal areas. A video conference will be held with all local body representatives on Tuesday to discuss the new regulations.Along with this, the local bodies will also strictly monitor shops in their region and take action in case of norm violations. The MLAs were asked not to attend weddings and funerals unless the person concerned is a close relative, to set an example for the public. The decisions taken by MLAs after convening meetings with local body representatives in their constituency will be implemented as soon as possible.