Four test positive in the Thiruvananthapuram

 Four people tested positive for Covid in the district on Tuesday.

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four people tested positive for Covid in the district on Tuesday. Two among them are expatriates while two came from other states. A 29-year-old from Kaimanam, near Pappanamcode, who returned from Dammam on June 20, two Powdikkonam natives who returned from Delhi on June 7 and a 27-year-old Pettah native who arrived from Kuwait on June 16 are the patients. 

As many as 728 new people were put under observation in the district on the day as part of Covid-19 containment efforts. A total of 173 people are under hospital isolation and 20,403 people are under home quarantine. 

On Tuesday, 34 people were newly admitted to hospital and 45 patients were discharged.A total of 580 samples were sent for testing and 287 results received on the day were negative. A total of 1,409 people are under institutional quarantine at 72 centres in the district.

Two traffic cops quarantined 
T’Puram: Two traffic police personnel were quarantined after it came to the notice of the health department officials that the duo had come into contact with the couple from Powdikonam, who had tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. An assistant sub-inspector and a civil police officer attached to Pattom traffic police station were isolated after the couple reported that they had come across the cops who were on traffic duty at Ulloor junction on Sunday. Sources said the traffic sleuths inspected the vehicle in which the couple, who had returned from Delhi on June 7, were travelling. The Health officials while preparing the route map of the patients, came to know about the contact. 

Comments

