Governor inaugurates International Olympics Day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Tuesday inaugurated the International Olympics Day celebration in a low-key celebration at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. Arif Mohammad Khan said that the Olympic day reminds everyone of mutual respect, camaraderie and talent. He said that sport is the key to building a strong and healthy future generation. He said that everyone should make yoga part of their life to improve mental and physical health. ‘Stay home, stay strong and stay healthy’ is the motto of this year’s International Olympics Day. Governor appreciated the Kerala Olympic Association for organising Olympic Day Celebration even amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.