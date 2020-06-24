STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

KSRTC mulls point-to-point services to woo office-goers 

The fare for a day’s trip from Nedumangad  to Thiruvananthapuram and back is likely to be fixed at `100.

Published: 24th June 2020 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

By  Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to woo office-goers away from using their personal vehicles while commuting to work, KSRTC has begun preparations for running a point-to-point service from select depots. The service will help passengers to park their vehicles at a KSRTC depot, board the bus, take the pre-booked seat and pickup and drop off near the office. The schedule will be arranged to help passengers reach office in the morning on time and return after the office hours. KSRTC has started assessment of the passenger demand for the service. 

“We have started spreading the message. At present we will run the service on a pilot basis from Nedumangad and Neyyattinkara in Thiruvananthapuram,” said N K Jacob Sam Lopez, district transport officer. The depots in Nedumangad and Neyyattinkara have opened a registration facility on Monday and we are getting steady enquiries from regular passengers. 

“We have already received enough registrations for three buses,” said T Sajeev, assistant transport officer. According to him, employees of state Secretariat, Vikas Bhavan and assembly form bulk of those who have registered for the service. Suresh Kumar K K, head of KSRTC Nedumangad  unit,  also said there have been numerous enquiries after the news had spread on social media. 

The fare for a day’s trip from Nedumangad  to Thiruvananthapuram and back is likely to be fixed at `100. But the officials said no decision has been taken on the schedules to be operated or the fares so far. “There will be no stops between the boarding and destination points. The service will not only offer safe travel but will also be cheaper when compared to using own vehicle,” said a KSRTC official. All 50 seats in the bus will be available for booking, but no standing passengers will be allowed.

KSRTC is likely to start the service as it is a pet project of  Biju Prabhakar, the new managing director. He had said that one of his aims is to make KSRTC service attractive for people who otherwise use two-wheelers. A study said the KSRTC had lost more than one-and-a-half lakh passengers to private vehicles over the years. Around 32 lakh passengers use the KSRTC service daily. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp