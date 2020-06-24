STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Murugan—the master of many camera tricks

MS Engineering Works shop near Sastham Kovil temple, Manacaud, is the go-to place for camera professionals

Published: 24th June 2020 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Gautham S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: M Murugan is a familiar name for photographers and media professionals. He has been running MS Engineering Works near Sastham Kovil temple, Manacaud, for nearly 30 years now. Murugan is an expert mechanic in repairing tripods, monopods, camera sliders, glidecams, steadicam, and jibs. This makes him the go-to guy for photographers and visual artists.What makes Murugan different from others? Maybe the fact that he manufactures parts of the camera accessories on his own. While others don’t take up the work owing to unavailability of spare parts, Murugan makes them on his lathe, welds and fixes it to the accessory. Murugan started his career at the age of 18 from a shop at Pulimoodu run by four brothers.

“One of them was specialised in repairing tripods, the other better at photography accessories. The rest were proficient in welding, lathe work and autorickshaw fare meter repairing. So I could study a bit of everything,” says Murugan. He chose to specialise on repair of tripods and accessories, and later worked in Coimbatore, Bengaluru and Chennai to master the work before opening his shop in the city. He shifted his focus to repairing autorickshaw fare meters nearly 10 years ago. “I had to wind up when the meters were upgraded to electronic ones. Though I completed training for repairing electronic meters, I was denied the certificate,” adds Murugan. This forced him to move back to fixing cameraaccessories. 

“Five years back when I restarted, I had around 10 customers. Now, I have around 600 across the state,” he says. People frequently come from districts like Idukki, Ernakulam and Kollam to get service for their equipment. “Though there is a mechanic in Kottarakara, people often come to me as I manufacture the parts. Another work I take is setting up mobile phones and fixing monitors on tripods and monopods.”

Murugan says he is not very active on social media, but going digital has been good for his business. Murugan opens his shop around 9am and closes by 7pm. “My only motto is to finish the work on time and make the customer happy.” Though his revenue depends on the work he gets, he earns around `15,000 per month. However, the lockdown period tested him too. “Weddings and programmes were cancelled. Even TV channel employees weren’t coming to shop for repairs. Some ongoing and pending projects fetched me `8,000. I survived three months with that,” he adds. Murugan says it’s difficult to get staff for his shop as very few people have the patience for the work.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp